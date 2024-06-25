Financial Review: UBE (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) vs. Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI)

Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI – Get Free Report) and UBE (OTCMKTS:UBEOY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nvni Group and UBE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nvni Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 UBE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nvni Group currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 313.22%. Given Nvni Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nvni Group is more favorable than UBE.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Nvni Group has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBE has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nvni Group and UBE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nvni Group N/A N/A N/A UBE 3.73% 7.60% 3.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nvni Group and UBE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nvni Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UBE $5.84 billion 0.28 $218.05 million $1.10 7.11

UBE has higher revenue and earnings than Nvni Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Nvni Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Nvni Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UBE beats Nvni Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nvni Group



Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

About UBE



Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, products for polyurethane resins, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints. The company also provides contract manufacturing services for APIs and intermediates; aromatic SF5 compounds; FLUOLEAD, a novel nucleophilic fluorinating agent; and drug discovery and pipeline services. In addition, it offers cement products, ready mixed concrete, soil stabilizing cement, building materials, limestone, calcia and magnesia, specialty inorganic materials, and resource recycling, as well as imports and sells coal. Further, the company is involved in the supply of electric power. Additionally, it provides die-casting and injection molding machines, and extrusion presses; and UBE vertical mills, kilins, furnaces, dryers, water screening equipment, storage and transportation systems, bridges and steel structures, and steel billets and casting. The company also manufactures and sells nylon, plastic films, polypropylene molded products, fibers, fiber-reinforced plastics, electronic and information materials, magnesia clinker, quicklime, slaked lime, and cast iron; and offers coastal shipping, port transportation, containers, collection and transport of industrial waste, trading, and engineering services. In addition, it engages in the purchase, sale, and leasing of real estate properties. Ube Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

