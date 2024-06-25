Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 197 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 419.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 49.7% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,373,000. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $978,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.58.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $102.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $106.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

