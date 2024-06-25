Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 112 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $360.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $341.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.55. The firm has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $368.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.