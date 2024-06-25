Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $172,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 755.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $276.17 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.02 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $505.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

