Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $26,000 Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXX opened at $242.65 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $260.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

