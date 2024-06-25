Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $32,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 120.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.