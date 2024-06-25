Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 109.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Prologis by 526.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 11,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Prologis by 24.4% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 18.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 8.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $111.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.12. The company has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Get Our Latest Report on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.