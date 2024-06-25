Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,056,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $16,077,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at General Dynamics
In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total value of $3,585,476.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,909.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Stock Performance
Shares of GD stock opened at $298.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.69 and a 200-day moving average of $276.94. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $209.25 and a 52 week high of $302.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
