First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Barclays

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $20.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.98.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 17.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,351,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,689,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,509,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,082,000 after acquiring an additional 668,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,251,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,458,000 after acquiring an additional 207,652 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

