First PREMIER Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,145,000. Etfidea LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $198.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

