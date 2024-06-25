First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

