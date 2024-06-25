FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Director Joan Eloise Sproul Sells 1,100 Shares

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.96, for a total transaction of C$226,556.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Joan Eloise Sproul sold 150 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.15, for a total transaction of C$30,922.50.

TSE FSV opened at C$208.36 on Tuesday. FirstService Co. has a one year low of C$187.25 and a one year high of C$231.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$204.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$214.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.04). FirstService had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 6.5524661 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.82%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

