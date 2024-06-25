Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 549.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 36,228 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,347,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 76,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $67.04.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.