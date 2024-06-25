Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 248 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $208.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $191.97 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.24.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.86.

In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $1,407,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $1,407,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $760,515.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,727.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,469 shares of company stock worth $3,959,058. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

