Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 65 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,208,000 after purchasing an additional 79,645 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 473,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,095,000 after purchasing an additional 59,183 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36,284 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,953,000 after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MGC opened at $196.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.13. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $145.94 and a 12-month high of $199.30.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.