Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,310 First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 250,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 144,307 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 524,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,118,000 after acquiring an additional 52,344 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.26. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

