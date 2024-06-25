Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.87. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.