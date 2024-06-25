Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 55,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,330,000 after acquiring an additional 54,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

NYSE:NSA opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.91. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $42.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 117.28%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

