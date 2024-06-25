Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $286,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,077,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,243,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,789,000 after buying an additional 2,526,701 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,787,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 322.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 761,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,232,000 after buying an additional 581,131 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,475,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,552,000 after buying an additional 566,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $215.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.93 and its 200-day moving average is $200.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.42 and a fifty-two week high of $216.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

