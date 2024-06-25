Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $301,000 Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.73.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.64 and its 200-day moving average is $104.19. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Entergy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

