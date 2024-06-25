Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $361,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,336,000 after buying an additional 3,230,919 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after buying an additional 2,171,651 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,772,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,371,000 after buying an additional 1,864,442 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,561.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 740,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after buying an additional 730,621 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,858,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average of $76.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

