Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $409,000 Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,845,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,171,000 after buying an additional 783,794 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 334.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 818,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,545,000 after buying an additional 629,820 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 250.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 459,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,128,000 after buying an additional 328,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,052,000 after buying an additional 140,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $94.98 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $77.15 and a 1 year high of $106.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.92%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

