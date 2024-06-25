Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New $381,000 Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,574,132,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 296.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,456,000 after acquiring an additional 108,099 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,461,000 after acquiring an additional 92,575 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 185,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,529,000 after buying an additional 62,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Equinix by 628.9% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 70,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,962,000 after buying an additional 61,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.50.

Equinix Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $752.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $755.28 and a 200 day moving average of $801.65.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

