Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 41,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,171 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,743,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,850,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITB stock opened at $103.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.77.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

