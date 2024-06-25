Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 535 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 575.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,021,000 after buying an additional 550,612 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 124,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.66.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEHC. Argus increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

