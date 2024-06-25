Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,299,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $118.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.16. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $119.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

