Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,181,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,154,000 after purchasing an additional 141,104 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,538,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,303,000 after purchasing an additional 59,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 72,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 48,485 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $168.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $118.39 and a 12 month high of $176.34.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

