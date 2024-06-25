Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,237 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $235.91 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.37 and a 200-day moving average of $237.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

