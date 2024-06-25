Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 465 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $211.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

