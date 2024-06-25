Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $306,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Trade Desk by 889.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $5,767,691.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,890,730.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $5,767,691.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,890,730.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,312 shares of company stock worth $22,880,941. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD
Trade Desk Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of TTD stock opened at $95.76 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $99.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.74.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trade Desk
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.