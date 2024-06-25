Fission Uranium’s (FCUUF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.90 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 120.93% from the stock’s current price.

Fission Uranium Stock Up 14.9 %

Shares of FCUUF opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. Fission Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $0.99.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Fission Uranium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.