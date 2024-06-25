Fission Uranium’s (FCUUF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUFGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.90 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 120.93% from the stock’s current price.

Fission Uranium Stock Up 14.9 %

Shares of FCUUF opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. Fission Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $0.99.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

