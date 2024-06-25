Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

Flexsteel Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Flexsteel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $158.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $107.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.11 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flexsteel Industries will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

