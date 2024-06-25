Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) is Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Salvus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor accounts for approximately 3.0% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after buying an additional 48,712 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Floor & Decor stock traded down $5.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.10. The stock had a trading volume of 207,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,380. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $192,375.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,620 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

