Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Holdings Decreased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLO. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Flowers Foods by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 1.2 %

FLO opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 162.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In related news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

