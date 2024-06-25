FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ) Shares Sold by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 41,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF alerts:

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BUFQ opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $605.20 million, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BUFQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs. BUFQ was launched on Jun 15, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.