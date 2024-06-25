FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Shares Bought by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 2,333.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 886,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850,379 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $21,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 287.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 30,041 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 538,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 59,796 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 87,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,575 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

BATS RDVI opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $980.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

