FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $91.48 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average is $63.87.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

