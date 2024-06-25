Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Trading 14.1% Higher

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) shot up 14.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 97 ($1.23). 1,190,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,212,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.08).

Funding Circle Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £306.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -851.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Funding Circle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Oliver White acquired 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £1,792.52 ($2,273.91). Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Funding Circle Company Profile

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.