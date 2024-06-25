Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $245.61

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 245.61 ($3.12) and traded as low as GBX 242 ($3.07). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 244 ($3.10), with a volume of 156,104 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74. The company has a market capitalization of £251.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1,742.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 251.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 245.61.

In other Galliford Try news, insider Kevin Boyd bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £19,680 ($24,965.11). Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

