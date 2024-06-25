Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Garmin comprises approximately 0.8% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Garmin were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $2,365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $8,691,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Garmin

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,300. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.23. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.64.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.