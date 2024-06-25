Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 152 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.90). Approximately 5,062,248 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6,438% from the average daily volume of 77,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.70).

Gear4music Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £31.47 million, a PE ratio of -2,680.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 141.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Gear4music

(Get Free Report)

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers pianos, violins, cellos, violas, double bass, bass guitar amps and pedal, guitars, amps, mixers, speakers and audio electronics, drum kits, clarinets, flutes, oboes and piccolos, drums, trumpets, trombones, tubas and french horns, lightweight instruments, guitars and accessories, bass amplification, and drum kits and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gear4music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear4music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.