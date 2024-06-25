General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 79.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $668,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,612,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 84,520 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.79. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

