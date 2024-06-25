Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Stock Holdings Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,136,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 189,610 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.74% of Genesis Energy worth $24,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:GEL opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $770.11 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.48%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

