Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.47.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $70.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.