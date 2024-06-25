Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wynn Capital LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.66. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEHC. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,459,510.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.