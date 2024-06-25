Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 425,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,561,055,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $114,953,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $94,883,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.17.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.