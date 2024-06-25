Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 182,743 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 182,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,823,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $173.99 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $111.27 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.13.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.08.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

