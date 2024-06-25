Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 32,243 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $103.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.81. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $105.24.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

