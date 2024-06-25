Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 65,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,004,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $377.93 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $394.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.09, a PEG ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $334.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.62.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $20,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,003,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,003,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,956 shares of company stock valued at $57,080,594. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

