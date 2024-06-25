Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive
In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE CL opened at $98.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day moving average is $87.07. The stock has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $99.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.
Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.
Colgate-Palmolive Profile
Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.
